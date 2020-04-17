WWE +5.7% as Benchmark raises to Buy
Apr. 17, 2020 10:14 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 5.7% after an upgrade to Buy at Benchmark, from Hold.
- The firm says WWE has hit a "significant reduction" in its monthly cash burn, relieving it of any near-term liquidity issues, and it's "more encouraged on valuation as an economic reset strategy has become more visible."
- It also has a "contractual path" to growth after its classification as an essential business in Florida, analyst Mike Hickey writes.
- It has a price target of $46, implying another 10% upside from current pricing.