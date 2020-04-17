Seeking Alpha
Sonos -4% after two-notch downgrade

Smart speaker sales projects prompt Goldman Sachs to downgrade Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Rod Hall sees "a severe reduction in smart speaker demand" in the current environment and notes that SONO's products tend to lean high-end in pricing.

Hall expects demand to drop 50% Y/Y during the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The analyst still sees long-term strength in the company and expects household penetration to improve with time.

Goldman cuts its Sonos price target from $20 to the Street-low $7.50, a 19% downside.

Sonos shares are down 4.3% to $8.88.