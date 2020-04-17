Dick's seen gaining market share after stores open again

  • Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +3.6%) after factoring in the retailer's update earlier this week.
  • The firm sees Dick's enhanced liquidity position allowing the company to gain share when stores reopen with peers faltering.
  • Key BofA points: "We are lowering our F21 & F22 EPS to reflect higher interest expense from recent convertible offering & ongoing door closures... We believe DKS is positioned well to reduce rent & other expenses... We do not believe inventory is a concern."
