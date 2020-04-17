General Electric's (GE +3.5% ) aircraft leasing subsidiary says it canceled orders for 69 undelivered Boeing (BA +11.8% ) 737 MAX jets, amid the severe downturn in jetliner demand because of the coronavirus.

GE Capital Aviation Services says it already has 29 MAX planes in its fleet and will maintain orders for 82 more.

The Gecas announcement does not specify the models of the MAX, which range in list price from $99.7M to $134.9M, but the canceled order is worth at least $6.9B before typical customer discounts.

The move comes days after Boeing reported a total of 150 737 MAX cancellations in March.

Boeing shares nevertheless are soaring are the company unveiled plans to restart manufacturing in the Seattle area next week.