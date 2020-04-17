SCWorx (WORX -6.2% ) is fighting to stay above its intraday low of $6.17 on the heels of a bearish report from Hindenburg Research that questions the legitimacy of its recently announced order for as many as 52M COVID-19 tests. Key points:

Test supplier Promedical Equipment Pty. Ltd., which WORX placed a 2M-unit order with this week, is run by a man with a dubious past, including running a previous company accused of defrauding investors and customers, Hindenburg alleges. The company claimed to the FDA and regulators in Australia that its supplier of kits is China-based Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech who apparently issued a press release stating that Promedical "fraudulently misrepresented themselves" as sellers and disavowed the existence of any business relationship since confirmed by Hindenburg.

Company CEO Marc Schessel has encountered difficulty before, including pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2003 and paying a judgement in a lawsuit alleging he filed fraudulent expense reports.

SCWorx customer Rethink My Healthcare appears to only employ three people and three consultants.

Hindenburg sees the stock returning to $2.25 or lower.