After bearing the brunt of selloffs in the past week, financials with strong consumer businesses revive after the White House indicates that some states least affected by COVID-19 may start re-opening some businesses as early as today.
The final decision will come from state and local authorities.
Regional banks are staging impressive gains, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE +6.4%) rebounding from a 17% slump in the past week.
By name: Comerica (CMA +9.1%), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +9.4%), Fifth Third (FITB +8.4%), Bank OZK (OZK +7.0%), Axos Financial (AX +5.9%).
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +3.3%) climbs today after sinking 9% in the past week.
The U.S.-based megabanks making the strongest moves have big consumer banking operations: Citigroup (C +6.9%), Bank of America (BAC +5.2%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +5.3%), Wells Fargo (WFC +3.7%).
Credit card names also gain on hopes that consumers will start spending again — American Express (AXP +4.1%), Synchrony Financial (SYF +6.7%), Capital One (COF +6.5%), Discover (DFS +6.9%), Alliance Data (ADS +9.9%).
Auto lenders also gain — Ally Financial (ALLY +9.2%), Santander Consumer USA (SC +7.0%).
Non-prime/installment lenders: LendingClub (LC +6.6%), Regional Management (RM +9.9%), Enova International (ENVA +7.0%).
