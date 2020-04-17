After bearing the brunt of selloffs in the past week, financials with strong consumer businesses revive after the White House indicates that some states least affected by COVID-19 may start re-opening some businesses as early as today.

The final decision will come from state and local authorities.

Regional banks are staging impressive gains, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE +6.4% ) rebounding from a 17% slump in the past week.

By name: Comerica (CMA +9.1% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +9.4% ), Fifth Third (FITB +8.4% ), Bank OZK (OZK +7.0% ), Axos Financial (AX +5.9% ).

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +3.3% ) climbs today after sinking 9% in the past week.

The U.S.-based megabanks making the strongest moves have big consumer banking operations: Citigroup (C +6.9% ), Bank of America (BAC +5.2% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +5.3% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +3.7% ).

Credit card names also gain on hopes that consumers will start spending again — American Express (AXP +4.1% ), Synchrony Financial (SYF +6.7% ), Capital One (COF +6.5% ), Discover (DFS +6.9% ), Alliance Data (ADS +9.9% ).

Auto lenders also gain — Ally Financial (ALLY +9.2% ), Santander Consumer USA (SC +7.0% ).