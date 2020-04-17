Newmont (NEM -3% ) is looking to restart "in days or weeks" at some of the four Canadian and South American gold mines it shut last month to curb the spread of COVID-19, CEO Tom Parker says.

"I would expect we would be able to bring operations that have been on care and maintenance back into some level of production," as authorities in Canada and Argentina have lifted restrictions around mining, Parker tells Reuters.

Mandated shutdowns have affected Newmont's Musselwhite operations in northern Ontario, and Eléonore mine in Quebec as well as Cerro Negro in Argentina.

Parker says the company is in talks with governments including in Peru and Mexico about the importance of mining to the economy and communities.