Mizuho backs off Alphabet target on ad weakness

Taking a look at the industrywide advertising slump, Mizuho has pulled back on its price target for Alphabet (GOOG +1.4% , GOOGL +1.4% ).

It's reduced its target to $1,500 from a previous $1,620, saying the company's U.S. search growth has "decelerated meaningfully" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And it sees Q2 ad growth dropping 11% vs. previous expectations for 16% gains.

The firm also cut its full-year view to 1% growth from 16%.

Unsurprisingly, travel ads are a weak spot, while insurance ads are also slow and local advertising is a zero since the middle of March amid widespread lockdowns.