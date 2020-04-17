Lonza Group (OTCPK:LZAGF) maintains a positive performance in Q1 2020, with Q1 net sales of CHF1.6B (+7.4% Q/Q constant exchange rate).

Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment reported net sales of CHF1.2B (+8.3% Q/Q); and Lonza Specialty Ingredients segment sales of CHF409M (+3.8% Q/Q).

Company’s facilities largely remain operational, with a small number of minor disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company with no disruptions to business continuity caused by the challenges arising from COVID-19; business retains a strong level of liquidity and continues as planned with key strategic growth projects and long-term investments.

