Mall REIT names bounce up on hopes that stores that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic may start to reopen.
Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (RTL +7.1%) rises after sliding 19% in the past month. YTD, it's down 50%.
One retail REIT name most hurt by the shutdown (down 68% YTD), EPR Properties (EPR +10.4%), makes one of the biggest surges. The REIT's tenants include movie theaters (including struggling AMC Entertainment), arcades and sports activities, ski and water park resorts, and gyms — all of which have been shut down during the pandemic.
Others making strong moves up: Seritage Growth (SRG +11.2%), SITE Centers (SITC +7.6%), Simon Property (SPG +7.5%), Macerich (MAC +7.6%), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +7.0%), Kimco (KIM +6.0%).
