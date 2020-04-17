Mall REIT names bounce up on hopes that stores that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic may start to reopen.

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (RTL +7.1% ) rises after sliding 19% in the past month. YTD, it's down 50%.

One retail REIT name most hurt by the shutdown (down 68% YTD), EPR Properties (EPR +10.4% ), makes one of the biggest surges. The REIT's tenants include movie theaters (including struggling AMC Entertainment), arcades and sports activities, ski and water park resorts, and gyms — all of which have been shut down during the pandemic.

Others making strong moves up: Seritage Growth (SRG +11.2% ), SITE Centers (SITC +7.6% ), Simon Property (SPG +7.5% ), Macerich (MAC +7.6% ), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +7.0% ), Kimco (KIM +6.0% ).

