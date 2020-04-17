With the catalyst of a California merger approval in the rear-view mirror, T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4% ) is being reinstated with bullish coverage at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The company didn't wait on the long California timeline to actually close its deal - but a unanimous after-the-fact approval (when there were expectations of some friction) does remove some potential litigation overhang.

Goldman reinstated the carrier at Buy, with a $123 price target that implies 36% upside.

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage at Overweight, with a $107 price target vs. the current $90.65.

Overall, the sell side is Bullish on T-Mobile, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.