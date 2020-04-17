Amazon's (AMZN -1.6% ) Ultra Fast Fresh would retrofit nine existing depots for fresh produce and groceries delivered within hours, according to trade magazine The Grocer.

Under the project, Amazon could bundle its Amazon Fresh a free benefit for Prime users in the U.K. rather than a separate subscription. Fresh is already included free for U.S. Prime members.

The move comes during a demand surge for grocery deliveries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Amazon had to pause its nonperishable grocery offering Prime Pantry to have time to restock items.

