Facebook (FB +1.8% ) and India's Reliance Industries are considering the prospect of creating a multipurpose "super" app, similar to Chinese rival WeChat, the Economic Times reports.

Predictably, such an app would build on Facebook's WhatsApp platform and users, according to the report.

The two companies are in commercial due diligence on such a project, though talks have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

As with WeChat, the goal would be not just a communications app but one used for shopping (such as groceries at Reliance Retail, or shopping at Ajio.com), travel bookings and payment processing.

It's a "defining partnership" and not just a financial investment, a source tells ET. Previous reports suggest Facebook could make a multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio, for as much as 10% of the company.