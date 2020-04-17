"We're not playing," Charlie Munger tells Jason Zweig. "We’re like the captain of a ship when the worst typhoon that’s ever happened comes ... We just want to get through the typhoon."

The sentiment may disappoint those expecting that The Oracle and his partner were plunging Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) massive pile of cash into the markets.

"Warren wants to keep Berkshire safe for people who have 90% of their net worth invested in it ... We will be fairly conservative. And we’ll emerge on the other side very strong."

"The phone is not ringing off the hook," says Munger when asked if corporate executives are calling Omaha looking to make a deal.