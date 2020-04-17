Surgery Partners (SGRY +42.1% ) breaks through near-term resistance on more than a 5x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action, although medical stocks have been strong performers for about a month.

Two days ago, it disclosed that indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Logan Laboratories and Tampa Pain Relief Centers settled a federal investigation into the legitimacy of certain urine tests for patients receiving opioid therapy and the subsequent claims for reimbursement.

Without admitting guilt, the companies agreed to pay $40M to settle the matter.

SGRY should release its Q1 results in mid-May. Consensus is a loss/share of ($0.36) on revenue of ~$400M.