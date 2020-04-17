Lumentum -3% as Goldman hits sidelines
Apr. 17, 2020 11:30 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)LITEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Against a strong broad market, Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is down 3% as Goldman Sachs downgrades to Neutral, part of a string of Goldman tech-sector moves today.
- Analyst Rod Hall has previously noted that America's stance on Huawei presents a threat to Lumentum, which draws a significant portion of its sales via the Chinese company.
- He's set his price target to a below-average $87, which implies 14% upside after today's move down.
- Sell-side analysts are Bullish on the shares, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. Lumentum's Quant Rating, meanwhile, is Very Bullish.