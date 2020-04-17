Bank of America says the move by Las Vegas Sands (LVS +3.4% ) to suspend its dividend was the right call with the company keeping its payroll intact and maintaining capex plans.

Analyst Shaun Kelly: "LVS was in a very strong liquidity position prior to this move with $8B of cash and available revolver, plus another $2.4B delayed draw facility ring-fenced for Singapore construction. We estimate the suspension saves $700M-$1B a quarter ($3B annually), reducing LVS’ peak cash burn by ~50% from $23M/day to $12/day."

