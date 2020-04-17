The energy sector (XLE +6.3% ) is flying to the top of today's S&P leaderboard despite more big losses in oil prices, with WTI May crude -8.7% to $18.13/bbl, trading at levels last seen in late 2001.

"Equity markets are diverging from fundamentals, even as companies warn that their balance sheets are severely stressed and efforts to curb production do little to ease oversupply," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Fernando Valle writes.

Notable gainers include HFC +11% , EOG +10.3% , COP +8.3% , HAL +8.3% , DVN +6.8% , MRO +6.8% , VLO +9.6% , MPC +9.1% , PSX +6.6% , HES +7.1% , NBL +7% , OXY +6.8% , RDS.A +6.3% , XOM +5.5% , CVX +5.1% .

