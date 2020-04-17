Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will resume construction next week on parts of its $6B ethane cracker in western Pennsylvania.

Shell suspended construction last month after workers raised concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, and the company then applied for a waiver from the state to be able to resume some work.

But the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development reportedly has told Shell it did not need a waiver to continue work on a natural gas power plant it is building, which will provide electricity to the rest of the chemical plant.

"An exemption is not required for such activity insofar as it directly supports electrical power generation, transmission and distribution," the department says.