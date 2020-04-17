Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +4.9% ) is converting space in Mont Belvieu, Tex. - the location of the largest U.S. natural gas liquids storage caverns - to hold gasoline and diesel, Bloomberg reports.

Enterprise CEO Jim Teague told Texas regulators earlier this week that the company was converting NGL wells to gasoline and diesel storage, without specifying the location.

The industry has been seeking more storage for gasoline, with stockpiles soaring as drivers stay home by the millions to help stop spread of coronavirus.

"Gasoline and diesel are direct end-use products with large, liquid markets," New Stone NGL broker Greg Bower tells Bloomberg. "It doesn't surprise me that storage is being converted to other products. We've seen smaller companies doing the same."