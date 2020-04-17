The shape of the recovery depends on COVID-19 testing, Bullard says

A V-shaped recovery is only possible if there is a high level of testing for COVID-19 by Q3, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a virtual Q&A moderated by U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"We need to know who is sick and who isn't sick," he said. "We don't know that now — we've been hampered."

In the meantime, the social distancing measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus is costing the economy $25B a day.

He proposes that the federal government create a "pop-up" industry that would allow the daily testing of a "wide swath of the American public."

The government would pay "all reasonable and customary costs for production of the tests" and would let the firms sell the tests in the open market at a competitive price, Bullard said.

"We want to satiate the economy with these tests," he said.

Getting the testing right is critical to re-opening the economy because shutting it down again at this scale isn't feasible. "This kind of thing can only be done once," Bullard said, referring to the shutdown.

The St. Louis Fed Real GDP nowcast estimates Q1 GDP at -15.4% vs. its previous estimate of -13.7%.