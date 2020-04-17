Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it will furlough ~3K French aerospace workers by tapping a government-backed scheme for four weeks starting from Monday, as it tries to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The furloughs will affect the company's factories in Toulouse, Nantes and Saint-Nazaire, which the CGT union says represents 20% of Airbus workforce in France; Airbus employs 130K people worldwide.

Airbus says the measures affect employees whose workstations cannot be fully secured for health and safety.

Furloughs will last from April 20 through mid-May and could be extended.