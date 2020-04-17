Moving into reopening phase - Cuomo

Delivering his daily update, New York Governor Cuomo notes hospitalizations remain high (about 2K), but the three-day average of the net change in hospitalizations is speeding up considerably to the downside.

Net change in intubations is speeding up to the downside as well.

Cuomo calls for a greatly-stepped-up pace of testing and again calls on the federal government for its assistance in this. He notes states haven't received a dime from any of the federal government's recently-passed bailout packages.

"We are moving into the reopening phase ... You can't keep an economy closed forever."