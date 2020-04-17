NN adopts limited duration shareholder rights plan
Apr. 17, 2020 12:12 PM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)NNBRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NN (NNBR +30.0%) announces the adoption of a limited duration rights plan.
- The Rights Plan, dated April 15, 2020, has a duration of less than one year, expiring on March 31, 2021.
- Under the Rights Plan, NN will issue one right for each share of common stock outstanding at the close of business on April 27, 2020. The rights will become exercisable if a person or group becomes the beneficial owner of 15% or more of NN's outstanding common stock.
- If rights become exercisable, each right will entitle its holder to purchase, at the right's exercise price, a number of shares of common stock or equivalent securities having a market value at that time of twice the right's exercise price.