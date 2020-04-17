JPMorgan again trims big telecom estimates

JPMorgan is cutting estimates (again) for big telecom services, saying their outlook has deteriorated since its last cut in March.

When it comes to AT&T (T +2.7% ) and Verizon (VZ +0.8% ), it's pulling back expectations for wireless service revenues, SMB, and ad revenues (that amid an ongoing ad industry slump).

It has Neutral ratings on the big two telecoms; its price target on AT&T (NYSE:T) is $35, implying 13% upside, and its target on Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is $62, implying 6.7% upside.