The total number of commercial real estate deals falling apart increased in March to 1.3% of total number of deals, compared with the 0.4% average from 2016 to 2019, according to data from Real Capital Analytics.

Granted, it's still a small number and the proportion also rose because the number of deals that closed also declined.

"But the writing on the wall signals changes in price expectations," writes Real Capital Senior Vice President Jim Costello. "A rising number of busted deals shows that participants saw the growing economic calamity and realized that the assumptions they had in place for transactions no longer worked."

Another signal of weakness is the shrinking buyer pool. In March there were only about 790 unique buyers compared with the monthly average of 2,100 from 2016 to 2019.

Even if the economy starts to re-open, as some states may be gearing up for, there's still a question of how long it will take for CRE deals to get back on track.