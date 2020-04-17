Impossible Foods (IMPF) says its products are in another 777 supermarkets across California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Nevada today. That makes almost a thousand stores total that sell Impossible Foods items.

Techcrunch report that a $500M funding round that closed in March is fueling the increased distribution and ongoing push to expand the geographic footprint domestically and internationally.

"We’ve always planned on a dramatic surge in retail for 2020 — but with more and more Americans’ eating at home, we’ve received requests from retailers and consumers alike," reads a statement from the company.