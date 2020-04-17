Rockwell Automation (ROK +4.8% ) is upgraded and Johnson Controls (JCI +3.6% ) is downgraded at Oppenheimer, based on the firm's outlook for the manufacturing and construction industries in the wake of the coronavirus.

Rockwell is raised to Outperform from Perform with a $182 price target, as Oppy sees the company as a "long-term beneficiary" of manufacturing response to COVID-19, and "the nature of the industrial recovery could well favor investments in productivity and automation over new equipment spending for a sustained period of time."

Johnson is dropped to Perform from Outperform with a $40 price target, cut from $50, as the firm anticipates a "lower growth trajectory" for commercial building construction even as COVID-19 boosts the value of its HVAC/IR, building automation and security offerings to support public health requirements.