Intelsat 901 back in service after rescue

Intelsat (I +2.9% ) says its Intelsat 901 satellite has returned to service following a successful first-of-its-kind docking with a mission extension vehicle.

The MEV-1 from Northrop Grumman (NOC +2.1% ) and Intelsat subsidiary SpaceLogistics docked with 901, marking what they say is the first time two commercial spacecraft docked in geostationary orbit.

MEV-1 took over navigation of the combination and relocated IS-901 to a new orbital location, and Intelsat transitioned about 30 customers to the satellite on April 2.

A contract provides for Northrop and SpaceLogistics to provide five years of life extension service to IS-901 before returning it to a final decommissioned orbit. And then MEV-1 will be available to provide extension services for new clients.