ConocoPhillips (COP +12.5% ) CEO Ryan Lance tells Bloomberg he has no intention of permanently curtailing Canadian production, even as the company moves to cut output at its Surmont oil sands operation in Alberta.

But the CEO also singles out the Canadian assets as possibly the only ones that are not generating positive cash flow in the current price environment.

Citing low Western Canada Select prices, Conoco yesterday announced its plan to cut production at the oil sands operation by 100K bbl/day to 35K bbl/day; WCS hit a record low of less than US$3/bbl earlier this week.

The Surmont production loss is the biggest oil sands reduction so far in the current downturn, but analysts think it is just the start of massive cuts in Alberta's beleaguered oil sector.

"Don't be surprised if more than 1M bbl/day of Western Canada crude gets curtailed in May given where prices are," Stifel FirstEnergy analyst Michael Dunn says.