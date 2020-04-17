The count of active U.S. drilling rigs plunges for the fourth straight week, shedding another 73 rigs to 529, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The total count has shrunk by 243 over the past four weeks

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. sank by 66 to 438, the lowest since October 2016, while gas rigs dropped by 7 to 89 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 33 to 283 after losing 89 over the previous three weeks.

