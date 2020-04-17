SpaceX (SPACE) is targeting May 27 for the first launch of NASA astronauts since 2011.

NASA agreed to the timetable for the crewed Demo-2 capsule, which will be launched atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and hold two astronauts. The Demo-2 is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station.

"We need access to the International Space Station from the United States of America. Commercial Crew is the program that’s going to make that happen. It’s essential for our country to have that capability," stated NASA chief Jim Bridenstine previously.