Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says it will restart car plants across Europe next week.

The German automaker is issuing new manuals to its global workforce that highlight a list of 100 workplace changes designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infections.

Volvo (OTCPK:GELYY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) are also starting back up next week, while Renault (OTC:RNSDF) began operations again this week in Portugal.

Production ramps up again in Europe amid open-ended questions on how much auto demand will exist for the next few months.