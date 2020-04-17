Block One Capital (OTCQB:BKPPF) announces non-brokered private placement offering up to 5M units at $0.07/unit for total gross proceeds of up to $350K.

Each unit will consist of one post-consolidated common share and one three year warrant exercisable at 10 cents per post-consolidated common share for a period of 90 days from closing and thereafter at 15 cents per share.

Proceeds will be utilized to supplement the Company's investment capital and to provide general working capital.

The Company also intends to effect a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of issued and outstanding shares reducing the number of issued shares from 66,598,333 to 22,199,444 and total of 27,199,444 common shares issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.

The company is changing its name to ESG Global Impact Capital Inc. and the symbol to ESGW.