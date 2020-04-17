Retail to reopen, schools closed in Texas, Governor announces

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as part of his Friday press conference, confirmed schools will remain closed for the rest of the year (in-person attendance) as part of the plan to reopen the economy.

Retail Stores will be allowed to reopen assuming they can limit customer contact, among other conditions, he announced while other reopening phases of the economy will be announced later this month.

State parks will also reopen this weekend, with visitors required to wear face masks.

Texas has the 10th most cases reported in the U.S. according to tracking statistics.