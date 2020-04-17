Stanford study points to far higher rate of COVID-19 infection

The study of a random sampling of 3.3K living in Santa Clara County found those infected with coronavirus to be 2.49%-4.16% of the population. Extrapolated out, that would mean 48K-81K folks infected in Santa Clara, or a whopping 50x-85x more than officially confirmed cases.

The public policy implications are enormous in that they would change by a mile the denominator when figuring out the fatality rate. The study authors figure the rate would be something closer to 0.12%-0.2%, or in the same area as normal flu levels.

Some are questioning whether the sampling was truly random, but others note these numbers comport with other studies coming out of Europe. Coming soon are results from a study of all MLB employees - from the front offices to the players to the hot dog vendors.