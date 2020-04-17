During a weekly employee call yesterday, Airbnb (AIRB) CEO Brian Chesky said the company would terminate contingent worker contracts early, Protocol reports.

The workers will reportedly receive at least two weeks' pay after receiving formal notice from their temp agencies.

Airbnb will also postpone its internship and undergraduate hiring programs until 2021.

The home rental platform has struggled with plummeting bookings during the coronavirus pandemic and scrambled to build up its liquidity.

In the past two weeks, Airbnb has secured a $1B debt and equity funding round and a new $1B loan.