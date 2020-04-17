Petrobras (PBR +1.2% ) says it plans to restart operations in the coming days at two ships used in offshore oil production that suffered coronavirus outbreaks.

Operations at the Cidade de Santos should restart over the weekend and operations at the Capixaba should restart within 10 days, says the company's E&P director.

Brazil's offshore oil industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, and Petrobras has confirmed 160 cases of the virus among employees or contractors, many at offshore oil facilities.

Prior to the evacuations of the two FPSOs, the Capixaba was responsible for 14.4K bbl/day and the Cidade de Santos was responsible for 16.9K bbl/day of production.

Petrobras also says it will delay all planned maintenance stoppages at its platforms until H2 to limit large gatherings of workers.