Longtime Beats president Luke Wood is leaving Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), effective April 30.

Oliver Schusser, head of Apple Music and International Content, will then step in to lead the premium headphone business.

Yesterday, Bloomberg sources reported that Apple is working on high-end, over-ear wireless headphones with interchangeable parts.

The headphones would come in two variations and compete with the tech giant's own Beats business as well as Bose and Sony.

Last quarter, the broad Wearables, Home, and Accessories segment contributed $10B of Apple's $91.8B in total revenue.