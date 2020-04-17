The governor of Nigeria's Rivers State - whose capital Port Harcourt is the country's oil industry hub - says he has quarantined 22 Exxon Mobil (XOM +6.8% ) employees for violating an order to restrict movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor says the workers are being quarantined in line with relevant health protocols and will be charged in court; the company says it is working with the government to resolve the matter.

An oil workers union says Exxon staff coming into Port Harcourt on essential duty had been arrested and quarantined, and it is seeking more test centers so oil workers going to rigs could be tested rather than being held in quarantine.