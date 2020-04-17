In a statement, the American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC), a clinical laboratory industry group, says the scarcity of essential gear, including sample collection (nasal swabs) and test components and personal protective equipment, will continue to hamper the nation's labs in expanding testing capacity for COVID-19.

The establishment of ubiquitous testing is an essential precondition for reopening the U.S.

It calls on the federal government to continue to use all of its powers to remedy the shortages so that healthcare and lab professionals can "do their jobs."

