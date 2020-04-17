Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.2% ) is singled out by UBS analysts as a favorite gold stock for its large and liquid gold leverage and a focus on an operational improvements after its merger with Randgold.

"We may be closer to the top than the bottom of the gold price cycle, but we believe gold price momentum remains positive and the risk reward for gold equities remains attractive," UBS says.

The firm also likes Gold Fields (GFI -5.2% ) and Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY), saying they could offer free cash flow growth and potentially higher dividends, as well as Polyus (OTC:PGILF) for its low costs and long-term growth profile and Saracen (OTCPK:SCEXF) for its growth opportunities.

GOLD's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.