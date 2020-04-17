Bollywood specialist Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is merging with STX Entertainment in an all-stock deal that brings together an well known publicly traded Indian film studio with a Hollywood indie.

The goal is a publicly traded powerhouse content/distribution company with positions in the U.S., India and China.

Privately held STX, founded in 2014, generated revenue of more than $400M last year.

The combined company will be called Eros STX Global and feature $125M in incremental equity. The two say they'll have a superior liquidity at closing, with $264M in pro forma net debt, $195M in pro forma cash, and $120M in available revolving credit (as of Dec. 31, 2019).