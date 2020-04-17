Cloud customers can't make a deal with Amazon - report

Among the large cloud platforms, Amazon (AMZN -2.6% ) Web Services appears the least flexible on customer bills, according to The Information sources.

Customers seeking some financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic have reportedly had better luck negotiating with Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ) Azure and Google (GOOG +1.1% )(GOOGL +1.2% ) Cloud.

The cloud platforms have experienced a surge in demand due to the work from home shift, but maintaining positive relationships with long-term customers could help the companies emerge from the pandemic in a stronger position.

AWS contributed $9.95B of Amazon's $87.44B in revenue last quarter.