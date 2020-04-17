Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY +3.2% ) is higher even as Imperial Capital downgrades shares to In-line from Outperform with a $5 price target, cut from $14, citing a lack of oil hedges in place for 2020 and 2021; as such the company's revenues and margins are very sensitive to oil price fluctuation.

The company has said it plans to drop its one operated rig in the Karnes area at the end of Q1, and if current trends persist, it expects to cease operation across its asset base.

Imperial expects 2020 will be a very difficult year for the industry, and while Magnolia will be a survivor due to its low leverage, it expects more volatility in earnings relative to its peers due to lack of hedging, especially if crude prices continue to test new lows.

MGY's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.