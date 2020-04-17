Honeywell (HON +3.5% ) says it has begun production of N95 face masks at its Smithfield, R.I., factory for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of its goal of making 20M masks per month.

The Smithfield factory produces UVEX-branded eye protection products, which include safety glasses, safety goggles and protective face shields.

Honeywell says it typically takes nine months to build a new production line, but it was able to get the Rhode Island facility up and running in five weeks.