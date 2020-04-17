In a lawsuit that's been dragging on since 2011, a Maryland court rules that Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH -7.1% ) didn't receive the number of preferred B shares it needed in a buyback to trigger amendments that essentially strip the preferred B shareholders of their rights.

Impac argued that it needed to receive two-thirds of preferred B and C shares, combined, in order to enact the amendments, while the plaintiff, Curtis Timm, contended that the company needed two thirds of each class tendered.

In the offer, more than two-thirds of the C shares were tendered, but just under two-thirds of the B shares were tendered. It did receive more than two-third of the combined classes.

As a condition, to buying back the stock, Impac asked shareholders to agree to the amendments, which included giving up unpaid dividends and the right to add two directors to Impac's board if Impac missed paying a certain number of dividends.

Impac didn't immediately respond to SeekingAlpha's request to comment.

Timm didn't prevail in five other counts, including allegations of breaches of the company's articles and his seeking punitive damages.

Impac originally issued 2M preferred B shares in 2004 at $25 apiece, then offered to buy them back in 2009 at 29 cents each.

Impac owes $26 per share in back dividends, according to Marc Zangari, who holds preferred B shares.