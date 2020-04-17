Incyte (INCY +4.6% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, RUXCOVID, evaluating Jakafi (ruxolitinib) plus standard-of-care treatment in COVID-19 patients at least 12 years old who are experiencing cytokine storm, a potentially life-threatening out-of-control immune response.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who die, develop respiratory failure or require ICU care by day 29 compared to standard-of-care treatment alone.

Separately, it has initiated an Expanded Access Program in the U.S. to allow severely ill COVID-19 patients with associated cytokine storm to receive ruxolitinib while the study is in process.