Women seeking to be part of a class-action pay discrimination case against Goldman Sachs (GS +3.7% ) allege that the bank tricked them into waiving their rights to sue the firm, Bloomberg reports, citing a court filing.

They're asking that the federal judge in charge of the class-action suit to reject a magistrate's recommendation granting GS's request to move 1,850 of the claims to arbitration.

The women contend that 1,159 of the claims should be removed from the arbitration pool, saying GS waited too long to seek arbitration in some cases and had the women sign improper agreements in exchange for stock and other compensation.

The group suing Goldman has risen up to 3,000 claimants.

Arbitration requires claimants to pursue grievances one by one rather than through the leverage that class-action status provides.