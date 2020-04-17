The Fed pares back its Treasury purchases under its unlimited QE program, which it instituted in an effort to offset market turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Monday, the New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk plans to purchase $75.0B in Treasurys for the week, or $15.0B per day on average.

That's down from $150B, or $30B per day, for the week ended today and $200B, or $50B per day, for the week ended April 9, 2020.

From March 19 to April 1, the Desk purchased about $75B of Treasury securities per day.

